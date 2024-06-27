UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number. With 65 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Nat Hudson as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 65.

#65 NAT HUDSON

Position: Offensive Lineman Hometown (High School): Rome, Georgia (West Rome) Height/Weight: 6-3, 265 Lettered: 1978-1980 Career: Nat Hudson was extremely strong, had lots of endurance, and was quicker than most of his teammates despite being one of the team’s largest players. After not seeing any varsity action as a true freshman in 1977, Hudson started at left guard for Georgia as a sophomore and junior. As a senior in 1980, Hudson was moved to right tackle while gaining 15 pounds to weigh 265—the heaviest among all the team’s starters. That season, he was an integral part of “Belue-to-Scott”—Georgia’s 93-yard winning play against Florida—ultimately, the difference in the Bulldogs capturing a national title. Without Hudson’s spectacular block, quarterback Buck Belue might have been sacked in the end zone instead of receiver Lindsay Scott streaking for a touchdown. For his senior year of 1980, Hudson was elected permanent offensive team captain and recognized as first-team All-SEC. In addition, he was the recipient of the Jacobs Award, given annually to the top blocker in the SEC, and was named the Atlanta TD Club’s Lineman of the Year. Hudson participated in both the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl before being selected in the sixth round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. #65 Honorable Mention: OT- Amarius Mims (2021-2023)