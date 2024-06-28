UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Offensive Lineman

Hometown (High School): Glen Ridge, NJ (Glen Ridge)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 264

Lettered: 1983-1985

Career: Nicknamed the “Bell Cow” by Vince Dooley, Peter Anderson was a dominant offensive lineman for the Bulldogs during the mid-1980s. Anderson played every position on the line, but it was at center where he was best. He did so well that midway through his senior season of 1985, he was named the permanent captain for the team (at the time, that decision was made after the season). In one of the games that season, the big offensive lineman scored a touchdown for the Dawgs. In an early-season game against Clemson, Georgia trailed 13-10 in the fourth quarter and was driving when Keith Henderson fumbled the ball. An alert Anderson dove on the fumble right in front of Troy Sadowski for the score. The Bulldogs would end up winning the game against its rival, 20-13. Anderson was named to two All-SEC teams and would be named All-American in 1985. He was also inducted into the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame in 2013 and in 2015 was inducted into UGA’s Circle of Honor.

Here is a video that UGASports' Patrick Garbin put together of Georgia offensive linemen scoring touchdowns... Peter Anderson's score begins 55 seconds into the video.