UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.





#6 SEAN JONES

Position: Roverback, Free Safety

Hometown (High School): Atlanta, GA (Westlake)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 209

Seasons: 2001-2003

Stats: 37 games (24 starts), 250 tackles, 10 tackles for losses, seven interceptions, three fumble recoveries, four blocked kicks, 16.0 punt return average

Career: Sean Jones was an Honorable Mention USA Today All-USA player in 1999 out of Atlanta. He threw for 31 touchdowns as a senior on offense and intercepted 13 passes on defense. After redshirting at Georgia in 2000, he made 38 tackles without a start in 2001. In 2002, he would start 12 of 14 games and was fourth on the team with 91 tackles. In the Auburn game (known for David Greene to Michael Johnson), Jones was also a star. He had 11 tackles as well as his first two career interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He also added four punt returns for 75 yards in that game. As a junior, he was tied for second on the team with 121 tackles. Six times that season he had double-digit tackles and his team-high five interceptions were third in the SEC. The biggest play of his career happened in Knoxville. Georgia led by six in the final seconds of the first half. Tennessee was about to score when they fumbled and Jones scooped it up and ran 92 yards for the touchdown. Georgia would end up winning that game 41-14 for its fourth straight win over the divisional foe. Jones would be named All-American by the AFCA later that season.

#6 Honorable Mention: Cris Carpenter, Kregg Lumpkin, Patrick Pass, Kenny McIntosh