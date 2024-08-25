PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #6

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Sean Jones as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 6.

Courtesy: Getty Images
Courtesy: Getty Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement


#6 SEAN JONES

Position: Roverback, Free Safety

Hometown (High School): Atlanta, GA (Westlake)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 209

Seasons: 2001-2003

Stats: 37 games (24 starts), 250 tackles, 10 tackles for losses, seven interceptions, three fumble recoveries, four blocked kicks, 16.0 punt return average

Career: Sean Jones was an Honorable Mention USA Today All-USA player in 1999 out of Atlanta. He threw for 31 touchdowns as a senior on offense and intercepted 13 passes on defense. After redshirting at Georgia in 2000, he made 38 tackles without a start in 2001. In 2002, he would start 12 of 14 games and was fourth on the team with 91 tackles. In the Auburn game (known for David Greene to Michael Johnson), Jones was also a star. He had 11 tackles as well as his first two career interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He also added four punt returns for 75 yards in that game. As a junior, he was tied for second on the team with 121 tackles. Six times that season he had double-digit tackles and his team-high five interceptions were third in the SEC. The biggest play of his career happened in Knoxville. Georgia led by six in the final seconds of the first half. Tennessee was about to score when they fumbled and Jones scooped it up and ran 92 yards for the touchdown. Georgia would end up winning that game 41-14 for its fourth straight win over the divisional foe. Jones would be named All-American by the AFCA later that season.

#6 Honorable Mention: Cris Carpenter, Kregg Lumpkin, Patrick Pass, Kenny McIntosh

Longest Fumble Returned for TD in Georgia Bulldog History
Opponent Season Yards

Damian Swann

Georgia Tech

2014

99

Leonard Floyd

Tennessee

2015

96

Sean Jones

Tennessee

2003

92
