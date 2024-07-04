Position: Outside Linebacker

Hometown (High School): Mobile, Alabama (C.F. Vigor)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 240

Lettered: 1990-1993

Stats: 43 games (34 starts), 241 tackles, 27.5 sacks. 3 fumble recoveries

Career: Mitch Davis starred for the Bulldogs in the early 1990s under Ray Goff while becoming one of the greatest pass rushers in UGA history. Prior to that, he was named to the 1989 USA Today All-USA team as a high school senior. That season for C.F. Vigor, Davis recorded 87 solo tackles plus 57 assisted tackles, 15 sacks, five interceptions and had two fumble recoveries. At Georgia, he exhibited he can play early on, ending his freshman season starting four times and notching two sacks. Davis had eight tackles against Auburn and 12 more against Georgia Tech. He doubled his sack total as a sophomore improving to four and doubled it again (and then some) as a junior by achieving a team-high eight-and-a-half sacks. Davis was named All-SEC that season and ended the year with two sacks against Kirk Herbstreit and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Citrus Bowl. He saved his best individual season for his senior year in 1993 when he was named All-SEC again while setting the school record for sacks with 13 (now fourth-most). Davis had multiple sacks against South Carolina, Florida, Auburn, and had three against Texas Tech. He finished his career with 27.5 sacks, which ranked third at the time in school history and is currently ranked fifth.