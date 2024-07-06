UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history and just at Georgia (not in the NFL) to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Right End

Hometown (High School): West Nyack, NY (Pearl River)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 196

Lettered: 1950-1952

Stats: 80 receptions, 1,199 yards receiving

Career: Five former players from the University of Georgia have been selected first overall in the NFL Draft. The No. 1 pick who many forget is UGASports’ pick for who wore 56 the best. Although hailing just a few miles north of New York City, Harry Babcock decided to play for Wally Butts and the Bulldogs. Babcock had 41 receptions for an SEC-leading 666 yards and two scores as a junior in 1951. As a senior the following season, he had 31 receptions for 456 yards and three touchdowns. He was second in the conference that season in receiving yards (to Georgia teammate Johnny Carson) and was named both All-SEC and All-American. Babcock was named All-SEC in baseball in 1952 as well.

Post UGA Career: Babcock was the first pick overall in the 1953 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He played three seasons in the NFL as well as one season in the CFL. In 1992, Babcock was elected into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. He died in 1996 at the age of 66.

Other Notables to wear 56: Joe Tereshinski II, Joe Happe, Bill Mitchell