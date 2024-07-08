UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history and just at Georgia (not in the NFL) to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Left End, Halfback, Center, Safety, Linebacker

Hometown (High School): Youngstown, Ohio (East)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 192

Lettered: 1950-1952

Career: Hailing from Ohio, Art DeCarlo decided to head south and play his collegiate football for Wally Butts and Georgia. DeCarlo played a wide range of positions on both offense and defense. In 1950 as a sophomore, he played linebacker and recovered eight fumbles in Georgia’s first six games. DeCarlo also played the end position on the offensive side throughout his junior and senior seasons and caught 28 passes and five touchdowns in those two years. On defense, he made four interceptions in his career and was named All-SEC as a safety in 1952. Following that season, DeCarlo played in and was named the defensive MVP of the Blue-Gray College All-Star game.

Post UGA Career: DeCarlo was drafted in the sixth round of the 1953 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears but played his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then served his country in the United States Army and missed the next two pro seasons. DeCarlo eventually played for both the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Colts. As a member of the Colts, he was part of two NFL Championship teams which included the 1958 win over the New York Giants which many considered "the Greatest Game Ever Played." After retiring from the NFL, DeCarlo was involved in my different careers, from coaching to sales to restaurants to miniature golf courses and more. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 82.