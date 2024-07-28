UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

#34 HERSCHEL WALKER

Position: Tailback

Hometown (High School): Wrightsville, GA (Johnson County)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 222

Lettered: 1980-1982

Stats: 994 rushes, 5,259 yards rushing, 5.3 avg, 49 TD rushes

Career: Herschel was the "National Back of the Year" according to Parade Magazine as he rushed for 3,167 yards and 45 touchdowns as a senior and led Johnson County to a state Class A championship. He chose Georgia very late in the recruiting process. He did not start in the first game under Vince Dooley, but he made a name for himself in Knoxville. He scored twice including an infamous run over future NFL All-Pro Bill Bates. Each week was a different highlight show as Walker set the school record with 1,616 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. Herschel would help lead Georgia to a National Championship that season and he was named an All-American. He finished third in the Heisman race. The following season, he would add to those totals and finish with 1,891 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. He would earn All-American status once again and this time would finish second for the Heisman as the Dawgs were SEC Champions. As a junior, it was more and more Herschel. His final stats that season were 1,752 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing. This time he was named All-American AND he became just the second Georgia Bulldog to win the Heisman Trophy. The Dawgs won the SEC but fell short of winning the National title losing to Penn State. Despite being credited for just 33 games worth of stats (his 237 yards in bowl games do not count), his 5,259 career yards rushing is still at the top in the conference. Georgia's record books list him as having set 41 Georgia records, 16 SEC records, and 11 NCAA records. Walker was also a star on Georgia's track team.

Post-Career: Walker started his pro career in the USFL and played three seasons with the New Jersey Generals. He amassed rushing totals of 5,562 yards and 54 touchdowns. After the USFL folded, he switched to the NFL and played 12 seasons with the Cowboys, Vikings, Eagles, and Giants. He would be an all-around player, gaining 8,225 yards rushing, 4,859 yards receiving, and 5,084 yards in kickoff returns. As of 2024, he is still 12th all-time on the NFL list in All-Purpose yards.

In 1985, Walker was one of four Bulldogs to have his number retired by the University of Georgia. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999 and into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

Walker would dabble in other areas such as bobsledding, MMA fighting and even politics.

#34 Honorable Mention: Jack Griffith, Buddy Milner, Carroll Thomas, Joe Connally, Bob Durand, Carl Manning, Randy Wheeler, Grant Bennati, Buzy Rosenberg, Andy Reid, Larry Raysor, Chris McCarthy (thanks to UGASports' Patrick Garbin for already having a list of the other 34's to play football for the University of Georgia)