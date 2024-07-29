UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Linebacker

Hometown (High School): Monticello, Georgia (Monticello)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 235

Lettered: 2003-2004

Stats: 186 tackles (120 solo), 9.5 sacks, 20 other tackles for loss, 2 caused fumbles, 3 recovered fumbles, 2 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, and 24 quarterback pressures in 23 games/22 starts (all 22 at Mike linebacker) in two seasons.

Career: After redshirting at Georgia as a true freshman in 2001, followed by spending a year at Georgia Military College, Odell Thurman returned to UGA where he thrived as one of the top defenders on the Bulldogs’ uber-talented defensive squads of 2003 and 2004. For his efforts in a 26-7 win over Auburn in 2003, Thurman was named the SEC’s defensive player of the week. Against the Tigers, he made a season-high 14 tackles, two sacks, two other tackles for loss, and returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown. That season, the Bulldogs’ starting Mike linebacker totaled a team-high 18.5 tackles for loss. In 2004, Thurman added 11 tackles for loss for the second-most on the team, only trailing All-American David Pollack. To date, Thurman’s 29.5 career tackles for loss—amassed in only two seasons—rank as the seventh-most in UGA history. For each of his two seasons, he earned first-team All-SEC honors. Thurman was selected in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 48 overall pick.

#33 Honorable Mention: FB/TE/WR- Bob Burns (1971-1973); HB- Eli Maricich (1946-1949); RB- Terrell Davis (1992-1994); LB- Dannell Ellerbe (2005-2008); FB- Ronnie Stewart (1977-1978, 1980-1981); FB- Alphonso Ellis (1987-1990)