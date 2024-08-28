PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #3

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Todd Gurley as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 3.

Advertisement

#3 TODD GURLEY

Position: Running Back

Hometown (High School): Tarboro, North Carolina (Tarboro HS)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 226

Lettered: 2012-2014

Stats: 510 carries for 3,285 rushing yards (6.4 avg.) and 36 touchdowns; 65 receptions for 615 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns; 11 kickoff returns for 422 yards (38.4 avg.) and 2 touchdowns; 1 for 1 passing for 50 yards in 30 games/27 starts in three seasons.

Career: The nation’s No. 42 overall prospect in his class, Todd Gurley was an instant superstar at Georgia, rushing for nearly 1,400 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2012. That season, Gurley was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year while earning first-team all-conference honors. Although he missed a combined 10 games during his sophomore and junior seasons, Gurley rushed for nearly 1,000 yards each year and scored 26 touchdowns. Despite the missed time, he earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2013 and was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player on offense in 2014. The St. Louis Rams selected Gurley with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Although he appeared in just 30 games at Georgia, and it’s been a decade since he played, Gurley remains ranked fourth all-time in school history with 3,285 career rushing yards, fourth with 4,322 all-purpose yards, third with 44 career touchdowns, and third with 18 career 100-yard rushing games. His 109.5 rushing yards per game and 6.44 rushing yards per carry both rank second on UGA’s career list. Gurley’s 293 all-purpose yards against Clemson in the 2014 season opener, which included a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown (Gurley’s second of his career), remains a school record.

#3 Honorable Mention: ILB- Roquan Smith (2015-2017); QB- D.J. Shockley (2002-2005); PK- John Kasay (1987-1990); CB- Kamari Lassiter (2021-2023); RB- Zamir White (2019-2021); E- Owen Reynolds (1916-1921); CB- Tyson Campbell (2018-2020); CB- Gary Moss (1983, 1985-1986); P- Jim Broadway (1980-1982); P- Chip Andrews (1983-1984)

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL290Uno1RkFrNzFBP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mva2lja29mZi1jb3VudGRvd24td2hvLXdvcmUtaXQtYmVzdC0zLTkiLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0p OwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRl RWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNC eVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8v IGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdl IGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0 dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50 Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJl c2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUy RnVnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmtpY2tvZmYtY291bnRkb3duLXdo by13b3JlLWl0LWJlc3QtMy05JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEm Y3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBU YWcgLS0+CgoK