UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Running Back

Hometown (High School): Tarboro, North Carolina (Tarboro HS)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 226

Lettered: 2012-2014

Stats: 510 carries for 3,285 rushing yards (6.4 avg.) and 36 touchdowns; 65 receptions for 615 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns; 11 kickoff returns for 422 yards (38.4 avg.) and 2 touchdowns; 1 for 1 passing for 50 yards in 30 games/27 starts in three seasons.

Career: The nation’s No. 42 overall prospect in his class, Todd Gurley was an instant superstar at Georgia, rushing for nearly 1,400 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2012. That season, Gurley was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year while earning first-team all-conference honors. Although he missed a combined 10 games during his sophomore and junior seasons, Gurley rushed for nearly 1,000 yards each year and scored 26 touchdowns. Despite the missed time, he earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2013 and was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player on offense in 2014. The St. Louis Rams selected Gurley with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Although he appeared in just 30 games at Georgia, and it’s been a decade since he played, Gurley remains ranked fourth all-time in school history with 3,285 career rushing yards, fourth with 4,322 all-purpose yards, third with 44 career touchdowns, and third with 18 career 100-yard rushing games. His 109.5 rushing yards per game and 6.44 rushing yards per carry both rank second on UGA’s career list. Gurley’s 293 all-purpose yards against Clemson in the 2014 season opener, which included a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown (Gurley’s second of his career), remains a school record.

#3 Honorable Mention: ILB- Roquan Smith (2015-2017); QB- D.J. Shockley (2002-2005); PK- John Kasay (1987-1990); CB- Kamari Lassiter (2021-2023); RB- Zamir White (2019-2021); E- Owen Reynolds (1916-1921); CB- Tyson Campbell (2018-2020); CB- Gary Moss (1983, 1985-1986); P- Jim Broadway (1980-1982); P- Chip Andrews (1983-1984)