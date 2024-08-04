UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Running Back

Hometown (High School): Cedartown, Georgia (Cedartown HS)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 225

Lettered: 2014-2017

Stats: 4,759 rushing yards on 758 attempts (6.29 avg.) and 44 touchdowns, and 31 catches for 361 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 47 games/40 starts.

Career: Coming out of high school as the No. 3 prospect in the state and No. 35 in the nation, Nick Chubb made an instant impact at Georgia, running through defenders for a spectacular 47-yard touchdown against Clemson in the 2014 season opener. After serving as Todd Gurley’s backup for five games, he became the Bulldogs’ primary back as a true freshman when Gurley was suspended. Chubb finished the season with 1,547 rushing yards—the fourth-most for an individual for a single season in UGA history—averaged what remains an SEC-record 7.06 yards per carry, and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore in 2015, he was averaging 149 rushing yards per game before suffering a season-ending injury in midyear. He bounced back from the injury in 2016, rushing for more than 1,100 yards. As a senior in 2017, Chubb rushed for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns while earning first-team All-SEC honors for the second time in his Bulldog career. Selected by the Cleveland Browns, he was the No. 35 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. To date, Chubb’s 4,769 career rushing yards rank second all-time in both Georgia and SEC history. Both his 44 career rushing touchdowns and 48 career total touchdowns rank second all-time at Georgia (7th in SEC). Chubb’s 6.29 career yards-per-carry average ranks third all-time at UGA (7th in SEC). The 266 rushing yards he totaled against Louisville in the 2014 Belk Bowl are the most by an individual in SEC bowl history and the second-most by a Georgia player for any type of game.

#27 Honorable Mention: CB- Eric Stokes (2018-2020); SAF- Corey Johnson (1993-1996); CB/PR- Chuck Carswell (1988, 1990-1991); CB- Ronnie Harris (1981-1982)