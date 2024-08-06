Position: Running Back

Hometown (High School): Decatur, Georgia (Columbia HS)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 190

Lettered: 1973-1975

Stats: 2,031 rushing yards on 320 attempts (6.35 avg.) and 11 touchdowns; 16 catches for 222 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns; 13 kickoff returns for 289 yards (22.2 avg.); and 47 punt returns for 398 yards (8.5 avg.) in four seasons.

Career: After the NCAA allowed true freshmen to play varsity ball beginning with the 1972 season, running back Glynn Harrison was one of only a few newcomers to see action for Georgia in a season-opening win that season against Baylor. As a sophomore in 1973, Harrison was recognized as the team’s Most Outstanding Player on special teams. By his junior season of 1974, he had been nicknamed “Gliding” (or “Glidin’”) for his gliding and spurting, yet slow-paced, running style. According to head coach Vince Dooley at the time, “[Harrison] can glide and change gears in a step. But put a clock on him and it’s just 4.7 for the 40, which isn’t sensational.” Although dealing with multiple injuries while being featured in a loaded Bulldog backfield, Harrison led Georgia in rushing in 1974 and 1975 with 959 and 894 rushing yards, respectively. In addition, he led the team in punt returns in 1973 and 1974. In retrospect, Harrison’s 172-yard rushing effort against Vanderbilt in 1974 was a single-game record for an individual at Georgia until broken in 1976. As both a junior and senior, he earned first-team All-SEC honors while being named the team’s Most Outstanding Player on offense. In 1975, Harrison was elected the team’s overall permanent team captain and ultimately named Academic All-American (just the eighth Georgia player to do so at the time). During his senior campaign, Harrison became just the second Georgia player to top the 2,000-yard career rushing mark, following only the great Frank Sinkwich from the early 1940s. Harrison’s 2,940 all-purpose yardage was the most totaled in UGA history upon his departure from the school. He was drafted in the ninth round of the 1976 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chefs. To date, Harrison’s 6.35 career yard-per-carry average ranks as the fourth-best in Bulldog history, only trailing D’Andre Swift (6.56), Todd Gurley (6.44), and Charley Trippi (6.42).

#25 Honorable Mention: HB- Vassa Cate (1937-1939); TB/FB- Jimmy Womack (1977-1980); DB- Tra Battle (2003-2006); WR- Michael Johnson (2001-2003); TB- Tron Jackson (1982-1985)