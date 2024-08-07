UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Wide Receiver

Hometown (High School): Jesup, Georgia (Wayne County HS)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190

Lettered: 1978-1981

Stats: 131 receptions, 2,098 yards receiving, 10 TD receptions; 52 kickoff returns, 1,152 kickoff return yards, 1 kickoff returned for TD

Career: In one of the hardest decisions UGASports had to make in this countdown, a wide receiver from South Georgia just beat out a running back from New Jersey, among others. At one point, Lindsay Scott was arguably the greatest wide receiver UGA had ever seen. Scott, from Jesup, Georgia, led the team in receptions in his freshman, sophomore, and senior seasons. He led the SEC in touchdown receptions as a senior, but it was the one he had as a junior that stands out. In fact, it was his only touchdown of the 1980 season. As Georgia fans know, the 93-yard touchdown catch from Buck Belue against Florida in 1980 is in the Mount Rushmore of the Bulldogs' greatest plays. The 93-yard touchdown is not even Scott's longest touchdown as a Bulldog. As a freshman, he returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against LSU. Scott was Georgia's career leader in receptions and receiving yards (first Georgia player over 2,000), and he was second in kickoff return yards upon his departure from the school in 1981.

Post-UGA Career: Scott was the 13th overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He and A.J. Green are the only two wide receivers in Georgia football history to be selected in the first round of an NFL Draft.

#24 Honorable Mention: Knowshon Moreno, Kent Lawrence, Larry Ware, Malaki Starks