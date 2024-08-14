PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football

Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #17

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Nakobe Dean as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 17.

#17 NAKOBE DEAN

Hometown (High School): Horn Lake, Mississippi (Horn Lake HS)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 225

Lettered: 2019-2021

Stats: 168 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 6 other tackles for loss, 3 caused fumbles, 8 passes broken up, and 2 interceptions (1 returned for TD) in 39 games/25 starts in three seasons.

Career: The nation’s No. 31 overall prospect in the 2019 class, Nakobe Dean soon established himself as one of Georgia’s top middle linebackers in recent memory. After serving a reserve role as a true freshman, Dean led the 2020 team with 71 tackles as the Bulldogs’ starting “Mac” inside linebacker. As a junior, along with senior Jordan Davis, he was elected one of two permanent defensive captains for a national championship team—Georgia football’s first in 41 years. That season, Dean was second on the team in tackles (72) and sacks (6), and first in total tackles for loss (10.5). He also intercepted two passes that season, returning the second 50 yards for a touchdown against Florida. In 2021, Dean became just the second Georgia player ever to receive the coveted Butkus Award as football’s top linebacker. That season, he also became just the 11th different Bulldogs player in history to be recognized as a unanimous first-team All-American. That year, Dean was also named Captain of the AFCA “Good Works Team.” Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round, he was the No. 83 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

#17 Honorable Mention: DB- Greg Blue (2002-2005); QB- Quincy Carter (1998-2000); QB- Charley Britt (1957-1959); QB- Matt Robinson (1974-1976); OLB- Davin Bellamy (2014-2017)

