ago football

Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #15

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Carson Beck as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 15.

#15 CARSON BECK

Position: Quarterback

Hometown (High School): Jacksonville, Florida (Mandarin HS)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 220

Lettered: 2021-2023

Stats: 338 of 475 passing (71.2 comp%) for 4,427 yards, 30 touchdowns and 8 interceptions; 72 rushes for 174 net yards (2.4 avg.) and 4 touchdowns in 26 games/14 starts.

Career: The nation’s No. 15 pro-style quarterback coming out of high school, Carson Beck was a reserve at Georgia for three seasons, passing for a combined 486 yards and six touchdowns from 2020-2022. In a 2023 season-opening win over UT-Martin, Beck threw for 294 yards, or the fourth-most in UGA history by an individual making his initial start. During the season, he passed for 300-plus yards five times over a seven-game span, followed by throwing for 298 yards and three touchdowns (no interceptions) in a road win at Tennessee. Beck finished his fourth-year junior season with a school-record 72.4 completion percentage and the second-most passing yards (3,941) by an individual in school history. For the season, he was elected one of Georgia’s three permanent offensive captains, along with departing Sedrick Van Pran and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. He also earned second-team All-SEC honors and was a Manning Award finalist. Returning for his fifth-year senior season in 2024, Beck currently has the second-highest odds (+750) to win the Heisman Trophy this upcoming season.

#15 Honorable Mention: OLB- D’Andre Walker (2015-2018); PK- Durward Pennington (1959-1961); DB- Phil Sullivan (1969-1971); DB- Terreal Bierria (1999-2001); SAF- Abb Ansley (1972-1974); WR- Marlon Brown (2009-2012)

