#10 ERIC ZEIER

Position: Quarterback

Hometown (High School): Marietta, GA (Marietta)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 205

Seasons: 1991-1994

Stats: 838-for-1,402 (59.8 percent), 11,153 yards passing, 67 TD passes, 37 interceptions

Career: Zeier lived all around the world before settling in Marietta, Georgia. It was there where he dominated high school football as he was named to USA Today's All-USA first team in 1990. He enrolled at the University of Georgia in the following January. As a freshman, he was the backup for the first five games of the season and had good, but not incredible numbers. That fifth game was something special though. Georgia was coming off a 4-7 season a year earlier and found itself with a 3-1 record and going against No. 6 Clemson who had one of the best defenses in the nation. It was a night game (the same day that the Braves clinched the National League West after finishing last the three previous seasons). Greg Talley started the game, but Zeier came in and did not look back. He threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He started the rest of the games that season and the Bulldogs finished 9-3. Even though he officially played just 11 games and started five (seasons were shorter and bowl stats did not count back then), he threw for a school-record 1,984 yards as well as completions with 159. As a full-time starter as a sophomore, he would set even more records and the Dawgs finished 10-2 and a win over Kirk Herbstreit and Ohio State. Georgia lost a lot on defense after the season and struggled in 1993, but Zeier did not. He had three four-touchdown games when the school as a whole had just one entering that season. He also became the first Bulldog to throw for over 3,000 yards in a season (3.525) and his 24 touchdown passes shattered the school record by ten. He threw for an incredible 544 yards in a game against Southern Miss. That set an SEC record which stood until 2020. He continued his passing dominance as a senior where he threw for 3,396 yards and 24 touchdowns. He would throw for at least 300 yards 15 times in his career and over 400 yards in seven games. When it was all said and done, he set 18 SEC records including career passing yards with 11,153. He also set 67 school records, too.

#10 Honorable Mention: Thomas Davis, Fran Tarkenton, Larry Rakestraw, Ray Goff, Chris Welton