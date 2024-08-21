PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #10

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Eric Zeier as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 10.

#10 ERIC ZEIER

Position: Quarterback

Hometown (High School): Marietta, GA (Marietta)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 205

Seasons: 1991-1994

Stats: 838-for-1,402 (59.8 percent), 11,153 yards passing, 67 TD passes, 37 interceptions

Career: Zeier lived all around the world before settling in Marietta, Georgia. It was there where he dominated high school football as he was named to USA Today's All-USA first team in 1990. He enrolled at the University of Georgia in the following January. As a freshman, he was the backup for the first five games of the season and had good, but not incredible numbers. That fifth game was something special though. Georgia was coming off a 4-7 season a year earlier and found itself with a 3-1 record and going against No. 6 Clemson who had one of the best defenses in the nation. It was a night game (the same day that the Braves clinched the National League West after finishing last the three previous seasons). Greg Talley started the game, but Zeier came in and did not look back. He threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He started the rest of the games that season and the Bulldogs finished 9-3. Even though he officially played just 11 games and started five (seasons were shorter and bowl stats did not count back then), he threw for a school-record 1,984 yards as well as completions with 159. As a full-time starter as a sophomore, he would set even more records and the Dawgs finished 10-2 and a win over Kirk Herbstreit and Ohio State. Georgia lost a lot on defense after the season and struggled in 1993, but Zeier did not. He had three four-touchdown games when the school as a whole had just one entering that season. He also became the first Bulldog to throw for over 3,000 yards in a season (3.525) and his 24 touchdown passes shattered the school record by ten. He threw for an incredible 544 yards in a game against Southern Miss. That set an SEC record which stood until 2020. He continued his passing dominance as a senior where he threw for 3,396 yards and 24 touchdowns. He would throw for at least 300 yards 15 times in his career and over 400 yards in seven games. When it was all said and done, he set 18 SEC records including career passing yards with 11,153. He also set 67 school records, too.

#10 Honorable Mention: Thomas Davis, Fran Tarkenton, Larry Rakestraw, Ray Goff, Chris Welton

Eric Zeier School Rankings Following the 1994 Season
Stat Ranking

Pass Attempts in a Game

The top 13 rankings

Pass Attempts in a Season

Top three and four of top five rankings

Pass Completions in a Game

Top nine rankings

Pass Completions in a Season

Top four rankings

Pass Yards in a Game

Top six rankings and 13 of top 14 rankings as well as 22 of the top 29

Pass Yards in a Season

Top four rankings

TD passes in a Game

Four of top five rankings

TD passes in a Season

Top two rankings
