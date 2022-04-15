Nickolas Troemel could be the next scholarship kicker in Athens.

The Newnan prospect has visited Athens multiple times over the past year. He loves the Bulldog program and its strong kicking history, and he also has a strong relationship with Scott Cochran.

Troemel's latest visit to Athens on April 14 only reinforced Georgia's place near the top of his recruitment.

"It was amazing," Troemel said. "I loved being back in Athens."