Wilson said that even though it wasn't his best game, he feels the Clemson game was a good start to his season.

The main reason Wilson came to Georgia was to be developed. The fact that he's playing early in his career is just a bonus in his eyes. Wilson recalled watching UGA linebackers get drafted while still committed to Michigan and how that "opened his eyes."

Wilson said he, CJ Allen, and Troy Bowles all compete against each other every day to be the best he can be. With Allen specifically, Wilson said they even compete in who can answer questions first in the classes they share. But it's all a friendly competition as well.

In terms of growth, Wilson said his football knowledge is the area he's improved on the most.

Smael Mondon helped show Wilson the way the linebacker room is supposed to be once he got to Georgia.

Wilson said he didn't really expect to play last season after he hyperextended his knee in fall camp. He feels the experience playing toward the end of last season has helped him tremendously, especially in picking up picks and other ways offenses try to affect linebackers.

Wilson listed his speed and athleticism as his greatest strengths. He's been working mainly on coverage and "block destruction."

Wilson "grew up" on football. His father played in the NFL for a few years. Wilson and his brothers have prepared for life in football dating back to second or third grade.