Below are the highlights of what he had to say:

Mykel Williams spoke to the media Monday ahead of Saturday’s season-opener against Clemson.

• Mykel Williams said the fact he’s going to play more Jack this year is over overblown. He said it's not much different than last year.

• Williams said the only change is he will do more on first and second down.

• Williams said the rivalry with Clemson provides a “level of excitement” is due its history.

• Williams said winning the national championship is his only goal.

• Williams said “We’ve got too many guys to name” if there were some “under the radar” guys on defense.

• Williams said Christen Miller has had the best camp he’s seen in his three years here.

• Williams said Joseph Jonah-Ajonye will be “a special player.”

• Williams said “all the running backs” are tough to bring down.

• Williams said he “plans to shop up and show out” Saturday in the Benz.

• Williams said “it was dope” that Carson Beck and Malaki Starks gave out Beats wireless headsets to teammates last week. “We can listen to our own music now.”