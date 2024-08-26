PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Key points from Mykel Williams' press conference

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Mykel Williams spoke to the media Monday ahead of Saturday’s season-opener against Clemson.

Below are the highlights of what he had to say:

Mykel Williams spoke to the media on Monday.
Mykel Williams spoke to the media on Monday. (UGA Sports Communications)

• Mykel Williams said the fact he’s going to play more Jack this year is over overblown. He said it's not much different than last year.

• Williams said the only change is he will do more on first and second down.

• Williams said the rivalry with Clemson provides a “level of excitement” is due its history.

• Williams said winning the national championship is his only goal.

• Williams said “We’ve got too many guys to name” if there were some “under the radar” guys on defense.

• Williams said Christen Miller has had the best camp he’s seen in his three years here.

• Williams said Joseph Jonah-Ajonye will be “a special player.”

• Williams said “all the running backs” are tough to bring down.

• Williams said he “plans to shop up and show out” Saturday in the Benz.

• Williams said “it was dope” that Carson Beck and Malaki Starks gave out Beats wireless headsets to teammates last week. “We can listen to our own music now.”

