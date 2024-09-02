Advertisement

in other news

Key points from Kirby Smart's press conference

Key points from Kirby Smart's press conference

Inside, see the highlights of what Kirby Smart said to the media Monday afternoon.

 • Anthony Dasher
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chase Linton, Tyler Atkinson, and more

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chase Linton, Tyler Atkinson, and more

Rivals has the latest on several Georgia targets after college football's opening weekend.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's special'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's special'

Nate Frazier was one of the top standouts from Georgia's win over Clemson.

 • Jason Butt
Peach State Power Hour

Peach State Power Hour

Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth review the game after they let it marinate for a day.

 • Paul Maharry
Snap Count: UGA vs Clemson

Snap Count: UGA vs Clemson

Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Clemson game.

Premium content
 • Trent Smallwood

in other news

Key points from Kirby Smart's press conference

Key points from Kirby Smart's press conference

Inside, see the highlights of what Kirby Smart said to the media Monday afternoon.

 • Anthony Dasher
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chase Linton, Tyler Atkinson, and more

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chase Linton, Tyler Atkinson, and more

Rivals has the latest on several Georgia targets after college football's opening weekend.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's special'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's special'

Nate Frazier was one of the top standouts from Georgia's win over Clemson.

 • Jason Butt
Advertisement
Published Sep 2, 2024
Key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference
Default Avatar
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

Tight end Lawson Luckie spoke to the media Monday afternoon.

Below are the highlights of what he had to say:

• Luckie said he "tried not to overthink" the play when he made a big reception in the first half Saturday.

• Luckie said the fact Georgia has nine receivers shows the depth.

• Luckie said it was "really tough" returning from his freshman injury. He admitted he didn't have a lot of early juice. But now, says he feels great."

• Luckie said he's glad Georgia went out and picked up Ben Yurosek. Said "He's elevated all of our games."

• Luckie said the biggest thing he learned from being around Brock Bowers was just how consistent you need to be in order to be an elite player.

• Luckie feels he's improved as a perimeter blocker. Feels that's his strength now.

• Luckie said London Humphreys "brings a lot of juice and a lot of speed."

• Luckei said Nate Frazier came to Georgia "with his hair on fire ... he always keeps his feet going."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement