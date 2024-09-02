Tight end Lawson Luckie spoke to the media Monday afternoon.

Below are the highlights of what he had to say:

• Luckie said he "tried not to overthink" the play when he made a big reception in the first half Saturday.

• Luckie said the fact Georgia has nine receivers shows the depth.

• Luckie said it was "really tough" returning from his freshman injury. He admitted he didn't have a lot of early juice. But now, says he feels great."

• Luckie said he's glad Georgia went out and picked up Ben Yurosek. Said "He's elevated all of our games."

• Luckie said the biggest thing he learned from being around Brock Bowers was just how consistent you need to be in order to be an elite player.

• Luckie feels he's improved as a perimeter blocker. Feels that's his strength now.

• Luckie said London Humphreys "brings a lot of juice and a lot of speed."

• Luckei said Nate Frazier came to Georgia "with his hair on fire ... he always keeps his feet going."