in other news
Key points from Kirby Smart's press conference
Inside, see the highlights of what Kirby Smart said to the media Monday afternoon.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chase Linton, Tyler Atkinson, and more
Rivals has the latest on several Georgia targets after college football's opening weekend.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's special'
Nate Frazier was one of the top standouts from Georgia's win over Clemson.
Peach State Power Hour
Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth review the game after they let it marinate for a day.
Snap Count: UGA vs Clemson
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Clemson game.
in other news
Key points from Kirby Smart's press conference
Inside, see the highlights of what Kirby Smart said to the media Monday afternoon.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chase Linton, Tyler Atkinson, and more
Rivals has the latest on several Georgia targets after college football's opening weekend.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's special'
Nate Frazier was one of the top standouts from Georgia's win over Clemson.
Tight end Lawson Luckie spoke to the media Monday afternoon.
Below are the highlights of what he had to say:
• Luckie said he "tried not to overthink" the play when he made a big reception in the first half Saturday.
• Luckie said the fact Georgia has nine receivers shows the depth.
• Luckie said it was "really tough" returning from his freshman injury. He admitted he didn't have a lot of early juice. But now, says he feels great."
• Luckie said he's glad Georgia went out and picked up Ben Yurosek. Said "He's elevated all of our games."
• Luckie said the biggest thing he learned from being around Brock Bowers was just how consistent you need to be in order to be an elite player.
• Luckie feels he's improved as a perimeter blocker. Feels that's his strength now.
• Luckie said London Humphreys "brings a lot of juice and a lot of speed."
• Luckei said Nate Frazier came to Georgia "with his hair on fire ... he always keeps his feet going."