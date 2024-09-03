Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on September 3. Here's what Smart had to say ahead of this Saturday's matchup with Tennessee Tech.

Smart said he feels like Georgia can disprove any notion of freshmen not playing if it's used against them in recruiting. He'd be interested to see how 13 freshmen playing against Clemson compares to other season openers. But Smart added that freshmen are by no means more ready to play out of high school now compared to the past. Smart said if you're playing a lot of freshmen in the SEC, "you're in trouble."

Linebacker Raylen Wilson worked hard in camp. He struggled with cramps and couldn't always finish practices, which hurt his stamina some. But he came on strong at the end of camp and it carried over into the Clemson game. He's confident and seeing things well.

In continuing on inside linebackers, Smart said recruiting that position has evolved. Speed, length, intelligence, factors like that have taken more priority over size and things of that nature due to the nature of modern offenses.

Smart said the program is "lucky" to have Dan Jackson. He came to the staff as a walk-on and has made himself into a really good football player. He's proof that if you stick around and have toughness and play well, you will play.

Defensive linemen Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod are doing great. They were running today. Smart is "fired up" about where they are. He said he saw Hall "smoking it" across the field the other day. Hall also beat director of sports medicine Ron Courson into the facility for rehab on Saturday. Smart said Hall is a bit ahead of McLeod, who is dealing with a muscle tissue injury.

In regards to playing FCS opponents, Smart made clear he believes in the sport of football. He doesn't want to lose any programs out there like Tennessee Tech who depend on the support these games provide. Smart respects the wishes of fans who want to see bigger opponents, but he also wants to sustain football wherever he can.

While he hasn't looked at Kentucky, Smart did say he has looked at all the third and fourth-and-one plays from the conference this week. That's something he always does as he tries to make informed decisions on gameday.

Star Joenel Aguero practiced today. Warren Brinson did some things, moved well. Aguero is ahead of Brinson, but both have a shot to play Saturday. Mykel Williams is not practicing, but he's going through walkthroughs and everything.

Smart once again said that he doesn't talk about Trevor Etienne's status in response to a question if he will play. Smart did say that there have been discussions with other coaches about how those types of things will be disclosed in availability reports come conference games. When asked why he doesn't disclose these types of things, Smart said he does it out of respect for the player and his family.

Offensive lineman Monroe Freeling is "mentally in a better place" and physically stronger than he was a season ago, according to Smart.