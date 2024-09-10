Key points from Kirby Smart's September 10 press conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media after practice on September 10. Here's what Smart had to say in advance of the Kentucky game this Saturday.

Smart felt this Monday's practice was much better than last Monday's. Both practices this week have been good, with the Bulldogs "getting after it" on Tuesday.

Defensive linemen Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod have pads on and have been doing some functional and individual drills. They are "pushing hard" to play this weekend.

The Kentucky running game is very physical in Smart's eyes. The extra dimension of preparing for the quarterback run makes it that much tougher. Smart noted that the Wildcats ran the ball 18 consecutive times against South Carolina, something that he's not sure he's seen in a long time.

Star Joenel Aguero is tough, physical, and seeks contact. He understands so much more of the defense now as compared to a year ago. The jump he made this spring was "incredible."

Smart said they are in "constant pursuit of getting better" when it comes to the cornerback position.

Defensive analyst Will Muschamp is still doing many of the same things he did last year in terms of coaching players, helping out the coaches, things of that nature.