Key points from Kirby Smart's October 29 press conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on October 29. Here's what Smart had to say in his final press conference before this weekend's matchup with Florida.

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and defensive lineman Jordan Hall have "ramped up" in terms of reps. Ratledge took more reps Tuesday than Monday. Smart felt Monday was Hall's best day yet as he works back from injury. Smart respects both of those players, as well as outside linebacker Mykel Williams, for their efforts in trying to play hurt.

Smart said he didn't know a timeline on either running back Branson Robinson or linebacker Smael Mondon as they try to return.

Freshman defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye had surgery on a lower extremity and will be out for the rest of the season.

Smart said Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has a great arm, great size, and great pocket mobility with good players around him. Smart added that Lagway is "mature beyond his years." The Gators use the running game to open up deep shots through the air.

Smart said running back Trevor Etienne has been a great weapon out of the backfield. That skillset makes backs more dangerous. It's hard to get through defensive lines, so Smart said it's easier when you catch it past them. Smart added that he's confident in Georgia's ability to run the ball at this point in the season.

Freshman safety KJ Bolden is very smart for a player his age. He never had any trouble picking up Georgia's checks and communicating in the defense. The focus has been physical play and maintaining his playing weight. Smart is pleased with what Bolden has done so far.

Smart said that, while he's not sure of it, he feels the Bulldogs have had more injuries than they've ever had this year. The two bye weeks have helped ease the sting of those as well as the lack of depth Georgia has dealt with.