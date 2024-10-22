Key points from Kirby Smart's October 22 press conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media after practice on October 22. Here are the key points from Smart's lone press conference of Georgia's bye week.

When asked about the targeting calls from Saturday night's game, Smart said he doesn't want any players ducking their heads going into tackles, offensively or defensively. He said both calls were "close, unfortunate, borderline situations", but didn't comment any further.

Smart said the secondary is still a "work in progress" and a group that has had to grow up a lot. He said all you can ask players to do is grown and compete. He's pleased with how hard they work and compete, but he said the secondary can do better on capitalizing on offensive mistakes and catching interceptions.

Smart said the team is hoping to get linebacker Smael Mondon back soon, but he's not sure when it will be.

Smart said "We were not trying to do what we did" in regards to the kickoff to open the second half. He didn't want to explain farther in case the Bulldogs play Texas again.

The fourth-quarter drive to score against Texas was "special." Smart once again said the team's offense, above all else, has shown incredible resiliency all season. That is a quality, Smart said, that not all teams have.

Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, who had a baby last week, "needs to get his priorities in order" according to a joking Smart who laughed as he said it. He said Schumann's wife Lauren is a great coach's wife and does a great job with their family. Smart said Schumann didn't miss a beat last week after his child was born Wednesday night.

Freshman linebacker Chris Cole has made one of the biggest jumps on the team since he arrived in January. Smart said he has improved "immensely" since January. Both he and fellow freshman Justin Williams drive each other to get better. Cole has "elite speed and flexibility to be able to cover."

Punter Brett Thorson flipped the field multiple times against Texas. Smart credited his ball placement along the sideline as one of his best aspects from the Texas game.

Smart said offensive lineman Tate Ratledge is one of the toughest players he's been around. He said Ratledge's injury was even more severe than Brock Bowers' last year, but he has worked extremely hard to get back. Smart is hopeful to get Ratledge back for the Florida game.

Smart called Oscar Delp "one of the best blocking tight ends in the country." Smart said he wants to keep getting Delp more and more involved in the passing game.