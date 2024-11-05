Advertisement

in other news

Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia

Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia

2026 Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford has committed to Georgia.

 • Jed May
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He knows scheme'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He knows scheme'

Kirby Smart is quite familiar with Lane Kiffin.

 • Jason Butt
Snap Count: UGA vs Florida

Snap Count: UGA vs Florida

Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Florida game.

Premium content
 • Trent Smallwood
A record night by Asa Newell helps Georgia win a difficult opener

A record night by Asa Newell helps Georgia win a difficult opener

A sparkling debut by Asa Newell overcame an otherwise difficult opener for Georgia against Tennessee Tech.

 • Anthony Dasher
Ben Yurosek on why he transferred to Georgia

Ben Yurosek on why he transferred to Georgia

Tight end Ben Yurosek recaps his journey at Georgia so far.

 • Jed May

in other news

Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia

Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia

2026 Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford has committed to Georgia.

 • Jed May
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He knows scheme'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He knows scheme'

Kirby Smart is quite familiar with Lane Kiffin.

 • Jason Butt
Snap Count: UGA vs Florida

Snap Count: UGA vs Florida

Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Florida game.

Premium content
 • Trent Smallwood
Advertisement
Published Nov 5, 2024
Key points from Jared Wilson's press conference
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Georgia center Jared Wilson met with the media on Tuesday night. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Wilson said Ole Miss' defensive line is physical and runs a lot of twists, helping to contribute to their strength against the run.

Wilson said he "feels good" after being banged up and missing the Auburn and Mississippi State games.

While he joked that he couldn't really say what he told Nate Frazier after his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Saturday, Wilson did say that he told Frazier that the team can celebrate on the sidelines. He also compared Frazier to a gnat with how shifty he is running the ball.

Both Mykel Williams and Tate Ratledge have been great leaders all season despite being banged up. Wilson said he always hears Williams talking to the whole team during team workout periods.

Wilson said Bulldog staffers sprayed the ball with water all during Tuesday's practice in anticipation of possible rain on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: