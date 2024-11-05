Key points from Jared Wilson's press conference

Georgia center Jared Wilson met with the media on Tuesday night. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Wilson said Ole Miss' defensive line is physical and runs a lot of twists, helping to contribute to their strength against the run.

Wilson said he "feels good" after being banged up and missing the Auburn and Mississippi State games.

While he joked that he couldn't really say what he told Nate Frazier after his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Saturday, Wilson did say that he told Frazier that the team can celebrate on the sidelines. He also compared Frazier to a gnat with how shifty he is running the ball.

Both Mykel Williams and Tate Ratledge have been great leaders all season despite being banged up. Wilson said he always hears Williams talking to the whole team during team workout periods.

Wilson said Bulldog staffers sprayed the ball with water all during Tuesday's practice in anticipation of possible rain on Saturday.