Key points from Jared Wilson's press conference

in other news
Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia
2026 Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford has committed to Georgia.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He knows scheme'
Kirby Smart is quite familiar with Lane Kiffin.
Snap Count: UGA vs Florida
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Florida game.
A record night by Asa Newell helps Georgia win a difficult opener
A sparkling debut by Asa Newell overcame an otherwise difficult opener for Georgia against Tennessee Tech.
Ben Yurosek on why he transferred to Georgia
Tight end Ben Yurosek recaps his journey at Georgia so far.
in other news
Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia
2026 Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford has committed to Georgia.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He knows scheme'
Kirby Smart is quite familiar with Lane Kiffin.
Snap Count: UGA vs Florida
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Florida game.
Georgia center Jared Wilson met with the media on Tuesday night. Here are the key points from his press conference.
Wilson said Ole Miss' defensive line is physical and runs a lot of twists, helping to contribute to their strength against the run.
Wilson said he "feels good" after being banged up and missing the Auburn and Mississippi State games.
While he joked that he couldn't really say what he told Nate Frazier after his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Saturday, Wilson did say that he told Frazier that the team can celebrate on the sidelines. He also compared Frazier to a gnat with how shifty he is running the ball.
Both Mykel Williams and Tate Ratledge have been great leaders all season despite being banged up. Wilson said he always hears Williams talking to the whole team during team workout periods.
Wilson said Bulldog staffers sprayed the ball with water all during Tuesday's practice in anticipation of possible rain on Saturday.
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S