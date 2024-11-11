Key points from Jalon Walker's November 11 press conference

Below are the highlights of what he had to say.

Jalon Walker spoke to the media during Monday’s press conference to preview Tennessee.

• Walker on Nico Iamaleava: “He’s a talented QB, able to his legs. He’s a very talented guy.”

• Walker said Smael Mondon came out of the game feeling good. Said it was a “full circle” moment to see him back on the field.

• Walker said the team is very process-oriented. As far as Saturday is concerned, said the team just has to be better.

• Walker said Tennessee’s offense will show pace, but the Bulldogs have seen it all year.

• Walker said the team is just worried about playing Tennessee, not the playoffs.

• Walker said he’s expecting great crowd energy at Sanford Stadium on Saturday night.

• Regarding Tennessee Walker said, “We need to stop the run.”

• Walker said the offensive line “is a hard-working group, and it’s doing the best it can.”

• Walker said Jake Pope “made a mistake” when he “celebrated” with Ole Miss fans on the field after the game. But he would not elaborate further.