Defensive back JaCorey Thomas spoke to the media Monday afternoon.

Below are the highlights of what he had to say:

• Thomas said he did not know he was about to get his first career start. Said his mom was there and "She was pretty happy."

• Thomas said being at Georgia you learn to focus for a long time.

• Thomas said KJ Bolden and the rest of the freshmen "They are really developed."

• Thomas said the thing about having a defense like Georgia is "somebody is always going to make a play."

• Thomas broke out the "Going to the Doctor" line today when it comes to getting better as a team.

• Thomas said Dan Jackson "has the answers to any questions you might have."

• Thomas said playing star and safety goes hand in hand.

• Thoams said "The goal is to get better each week."