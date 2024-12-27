Key points from Glenn Schumann's December 27 press conference

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann met with the media on December 27. Here are the key points from Schumann's press conference ahead of Georgia's Sugar Bowl matchup with Notre Dame.

Schumann said Notre Dame's offense is very balanced. He feels it is similar to Georgia's in the sense that is a pro-style attack.

Schumann said the secondary has been up and down throughout the season. There have been times when the defensive backs have needed to knock the ball down more, and they are also the erasers in terms of tackling which makes mistakes more glaring. He feels the unit has worked hard and gotten better throughout the year as it gains more and more experience.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is a passer first in Schumann's eyes. He feels he's throwing as efficiently as he has all season. Leonard's ability to extend plays puts a ton of stress on the secondary as it has to cover longer periods of time.

Schumann said the key to meeting the Georgia defensive standard is consistency. He feels the defense has shown it can be really good when it's at its best, but it has also shown some vulnerabilities when it's not on its game. When the Bulldogs minimize explosive plays, Schumann feels they play really well.

Schumann added that he feels the defense has done a fairly good job this year of playing in the red zone and shutting down drives after explosive plays happen.

Gunner Stockton making his first start doesn't put any extra pressure on Georgia's defense for Schumann. They are focused on playing to the standard of Georgia's defense and being at their best at the end of the season.

Will Muschamp has followed a similar schedule as last year and has remained a part of the Georgia program. Schumann is grateful for the role he has played with the defense.



Schumann has been impressed with how freshman safety KJ Bolden has handled everything that comes with playing a big role in the secondary. Bolden's poise has stood out to Schumann all year long as he has made plays in big moments.

Schumann praised the inside linebackers for being a very unselfish group all year long. They all want each other to succeed as much as themselves. Schumann noted that he's very proud of Smael Mondon for fighting through injuries to now be playing some of his best football at the end of the season. CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson have grown up throughout the season and are very serious about how they go about their business. Chris Cole has plenty of ability and took advantage of Mondon's injury to help out in third-down packages. Across the whole position, Schumann said maturity and ability to be a pro at a young age is vital and he has seen that with each player.

The defensive line is getting healthier and has now developed depth throughout the season. Schumann noted that the fresher those players are, the better they are in every aspect.