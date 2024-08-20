Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild met with the media on August 20. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Fairchild noted his first couple of years in Athens were hard. It was hard not to travel with the team and be on the scout team. It was also tough to go against the likes of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Devonte Wyatt daily on the scout team. But Fairchild said that experience helped him tremendously. Now, he is trying to be a leader for younger players in the same position and daily answering the question of who he wants to be.

Fairchild also said he used to lose often during the early part of his wrestling career. But he understood that sometimes you have to lose in order to eventually win, and he embraced that mindset.

All three centers - Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge, and Drew Bobo - have Fairchild's full confidence. He feels the team with be fine no matter who is in the middle of the offensive line.

Fairchild noted that Ratledge is a player that he has looked at in terms of modeling his game after. He said he learns a lot from Ratledge and asks him a lot of questions. He also takes pieces from a few guys in the NFL.

Running back Nate Frazier has a "unique" personality in Fairchild's eyes. He talks a lot, which caught Fairchild off guard at first. But that's just who Frazier is, and Fairchild said he has a very bright future at Georgia.

Fairchild said the defensive line took "incredible leaps" in fall camp. The young players in particular have done a good job of learning things quickly.