The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better

Georgia's defense returned to form in Saturday's win over Texas.

 • Jason Butt
October 22 War Room

October 22 War Room

UGASports has the latest Georgia recruiting intel in this week's recruiting War Room.

 • Jed May
Basketball News and Notes

Basketball News and Notes

Inside, we've got tons of basketball news and notes following an afternoon with the Bulldogs on Monday afternoon.

 • Anthony Dasher
From the field: Resiliency is key

From the field: Resiliency is key

A view from the field of the resiliency displayed by Georgia on Saturday against Texas.

Premium content
 • Lance McCurley
Three-Point Stance: Georgia's dominance, undefeated teams, Florida

Three-Point Stance: Georgia's dominance, undefeated teams, Florida

Georgia is who we thought they were, no one is going to get out alive and Florida has found new life suddenly.

External content
 • Adam Gorney

Published Oct 22, 2024
Key points from Daylen Everette's press conference
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette met with the media on October 22. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Everette said he thought, "Just run," when he realized he had a clean shot at Quinn Ewers in Saturday's first quarter. That play resulted in a sack and forced fumble.

Freshman linebacker Chris Cole is close with Everette being that they're both from Virginia. Everette said you can see how Cole gets better just from how he attacks practice each day.

Everette said he feels like the secondary has grown closer on and off the field as the season has progressed.

Everette said the secondary is working on extra ball drills in practice this week as the secondary looks to improve on making plays. He said the coaches emphasize finding the ball first, then attacking it.

