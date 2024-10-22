Key points from Daylen Everette's press conference

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette met with the media on October 22. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Everette said he thought, "Just run," when he realized he had a clean shot at Quinn Ewers in Saturday's first quarter. That play resulted in a sack and forced fumble.

Freshman linebacker Chris Cole is close with Everette being that they're both from Virginia. Everette said you can see how Cole gets better just from how he attacks practice each day.

Everette said he feels like the secondary has grown closer on and off the field as the season has progressed.

Everette said the secondary is working on extra ball drills in practice this week as the secondary looks to improve on making plays. He said the coaches emphasize finding the ball first, then attacking it.