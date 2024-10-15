Key points from Cash Jones' press conference

in other news
What Georgia learned from Alabama
Having already played in a crazy road environment during their trip to Tuscaloosa, Georgia knows what to expect in Texas
Transfer Tyrin Lawrence has expectations for Bulldogs
Vanderbilt transfer Tyrin Lawrence had a close point of reference when he started the process of choosing a new school.
Four-star EDGE Chase Linton breaks down UGA official visit
Four-star EDGE Chase Linton recaps his weekend official visit to Georgia.
What Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said about Georgia on Monday
UGASports has everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said about Georgia on Monday.
Bulldogs try to explain secondary struggles
Judging by Kirby Smart's preferred metric, Georgia's passing defense has taken a dip in 2024.
Georgia running back Cash Jones met with the media on Tuesday night. Here are the key points from his press conference.
Jones said he is excited to go back to Texas this weekend. He will have plenty of family in the stands. He has a brother who went to Texas A&M and a sister who went to Texas Tech.
Jones said fellow Texan Dillon Bell has brought an explosive dimension to the offense. Every time he touches the ball, Jones said, he is a threat to score.
Pass protection is key for running backs to get on the field. Jones estimates he's gotten thousands of reps in pass protection since arriving at Georgia.
Explosive runs are an area of focus for the Bulldogs. Jones said they are focused on generating more big plays on the ground to match the explosive plays in the passing game.
