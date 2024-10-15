Advertisement

Published Oct 15, 2024
Key points from Cash Jones' press conference
Jed May  •  UGASports
Georgia running back Cash Jones met with the media on Tuesday night. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Jones said he is excited to go back to Texas this weekend. He will have plenty of family in the stands. He has a brother who went to Texas A&M and a sister who went to Texas Tech.

Jones said fellow Texan Dillon Bell has brought an explosive dimension to the offense. Every time he touches the ball, Jones said, he is a threat to score.

Pass protection is key for running backs to get on the field. Jones estimates he's gotten thousands of reps in pass protection since arriving at Georgia.

Explosive runs are an area of focus for the Bulldogs. Jones said they are focused on generating more big plays on the ground to match the explosive plays in the passing game.

