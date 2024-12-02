Key Points From Carson Beck's December 2 press conference

Quarterback Carson Beck spoke with the media on Monday.

Here are the highlights of what he had to say.

• Beck on playing better in the second half of games. “I think in pressure moments and pressure situations, I've been in those my entire life, and it really doesn't feel like pressure,” Beck said. “That's what I love to do. So, when those moments do come, it's either you do it or you don't.”

• Beck on the difficulties the team has encountered this season: “It's been more difficult than in years past, at least since I've been here, as far as, you know, the road to, you know, how we got here, right?” Beck said. “It hasn't been all butterflies and rainbows, win every game by 50, 40. No, like every game has posed a challenge. And we've had to fight consistently week in and week out.”

• Beck on his ability as a runner. “I'm not the most prolific runner in the world,” Beck said. “But, no, like if we have to have it, you know, I do have that ability to go get a first down. I'm not going to go run 50 yards, but I'll go get 10.”

• Beck on the drops by the wide receivers this year. “I think for me, the biggest thing is letting them know that I'm confident in them. You know, I make bad throws. I make errant throws,” Beck said. “A lot of the drops, whether it's on them or on me, it could go either way. But, I mean, I'm not perfect. You know, I make mistakes. I've had my fair share of them this year. So, no, I mean, I still have confidence in those guys. And when they do catch them, it's explosive.”

Beck said the confidence he feels in his receivers has not changed.

“You know, and what are we going to do, stop throwing the ball? No, we're going to continue to throw it. We have confidence in them. We believe in them. I believe in them,” Beck said. “I mean, they've made some huge plays this year to bring us back in games and put us in situations to, you know, lead these comebacks that we've had this year. So, obviously, I mean, we've just got to keep throwing it.”

• Beck on what he remembers most about Georgia’s trip to Texas. “Their fans throwing things on the field.”