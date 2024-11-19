Key points from Brett Thorson's press conference

Georgia punter Brett Thorson met with the media on Tuesday night. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Thorson thought his punt that got returned against Tennessee was an okay kick. He tried to stay outside of the returner and eventually made the tackle. He added that it's not necessarily a good thing to celebrate a punter making a tackle because that means a big return occured.

Thorson added that he would probably agree that he got SEC Special Teams Player of the Week solely because of his tackle.

Thorson gave Kirby Smart credit for his viral video where Thorson is describing how to tackle to the rest of the team. He feels he brings a lighthearted, easygoing personality to the team. Thorson added that he feels his teammates enjoyed his instructional video.

Coaching and gameplans have helped Georgia in very rarely allowing punt returns. Thorson also credited the coverage unit with not giving the return unit any room. He feels he gets too much credit for that.

Thorson considers it an honor to be considered one of the best punters in the nation and have his name thrown around for the Ray Guy Award. He looks at other punters who have been here longer than him and wants to get ot their level.

Thorson said he has one year of eligibility left. But he said he hasn't thought about whether this will be his last year in Athens or if he will walk on Senior Day.