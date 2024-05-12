Which is a more satisfying feeling: crushing a ball carrier or pulling a perfectly-cooked steak off the grill?

It seems like an odd question, two fields that don't necessarily go together. But when you're as proficient in both areas as three-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn, it's worth pondering.

"The steak tastes so good, but also, hitting somebody feels so, so good. They’re about the same," Wynn said.

For the big man from Greene County, cooking is more than just a hobby.