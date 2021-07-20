Kentucky's Mark Stoops on his offense and the future

Along with Georgia and Tennessee, Kentucky and Ole Miss wrapped up Day 2 of SEC Media Days here at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, and Stoops had plenty say during his 20 minutes with the media.

Although the Wildcats are still waiting for that first SEC East title, Stoops has gotten Kentucky to the point where looking past the team from the Bluegrass State can be hazardous to one’s health.

You got a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen, who formerly was assistant QB coach with the Rams. What kind of conversation have you guys been talking about as far as expanding the passing game and trying to boost that passing attack this season?

Stoops: “That's a big reason why I hired Liam. It took me some time to clearly look at what I wanted our team to look like, and what I felt like we can do. So I spent quite a bit of time researching people and systems, and ultimately came down to Liam.

“So I have full confidence and trust in him, and that's part of his system, part of the offense, to be able to play action pass and get the ball down the field. I felt like this spring we got the ball down the field better than we have in years, so I feel very good about it.”

Was there a moment last year when you realized that your offense needed a change?

Stoops: “That's a fair question, an honest assessment. As we go through the season, you certainly look at all the things you're doing good, and you want to continue to build on that and improve in the areas you need to improve. The areas where you're falling short, you have to address them. So, yes, I can't tell you the exact time or date, but there was certainly a time throughout the year that I know we needed to make some improvement in that area.”

You've alluded a couple times, going into your ninth year, the league's got eight coaches who are just going into their first or second year. The league kind of chews guys up a lot of times. You're second in tenure to Nick Saban. How do you feel about that? And what's been the key to sustaining success in a program that historically has not been able to do that?

Stoops: “First of all, as I mentioned again in my opening statement, it's great to be back here. It's really good to see you; I missed you. I enjoy listening to your questions each and every day to every coach, though. I always catch you on TV getting that air time, so that's good.

“Like I said, I think 'grateful.' You really don't think about it until you start preparing these statements for something of that nature. Talking about being here nine years. I can remember Greg—I've known Greg for such a long time. I didn't know he was a painter, but I was a very good painter growing up. I was on that ladder. I was working.

“You know, a true story, Greg. My first job I worked at University of South Florida. That was my first full-time coaching job. I worked construction, and I did the painting at night to pay the bills. So that's a true story. Eric Wolford, who's my offensive line coach right now—he and I worked construction at night, so that painting paid off for me.

“The nine years, I go back to when Greg was the assistant commissioner and working directly with football, and just being in those meetings and just all the different turnovers since then. I don't know, you don't really think about it until you get here and start thinking about everybody. I want to put my head down at Kentucky and continue to work so I'm here next year. But also I really want to continue to grow this program.

“I said it when I got to Kentucky, that we were going to recruit, we were going to develop, we were going to compete, and I wanted to take this program to national prominence, and people laughed at me. We're not there yet, but we're on our way. I'm going to continue to work. I feel good about where we're at. I think we have a very good team, and we have some things in place, and we're constantly learning, constantly growing, and we're getting better.”