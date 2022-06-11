Kendall Milton to initiate ‘once in a lifetime experiences’

“For me to get the opportunity from The Players’ Lounge to be able to create that space, so to speak, or set my own way of being the first—or one of the first—with my own NFT, that is big for me and my brand,” Milton informed UGASports earlier this week. “That’s something that could go a long way with just not myself, but with college football in general.”

Leading up to the start of fall camp in late July, Milton will assuredly remain active off the gridiron, as he will seemingly make collegiate sports history as one of the first—if not the first—college football players with his own NFT (non-fungible token).

Georgia’s Kendall Milton is keeping himself busy this offseason. He has endured conditioning workouts essentially every day since the team concluded spring practice in mid-April, while summer classes recently began for the junior running back from Fresno, California.

The Players’ Lounge, a web platform connecting current and former athletes with their respective fan bases while providing opportunities for student-athletes to monetize their individual brands via NIL (Name, Image, Likeness), recently announced the launch of The Players’ Lounge—Experiences, offering fans the chance to bid on unique experiences with their favorite UGA athletes.

On June 19, DGD Mafia members of The Players’ Lounge can bid on and ultimately own one of five different Kendall Milton NFTs. A week later accompanied by Milton, the top bidder will share the experience of driving an open track at the BMW Performance Center in Greer, South Carolina. The remaining four NFT winners will be paired with UGA lettermen and a surprise special guest.

According to Aaron Leicht, who handles much of the marketing and public relations for The Players’ Lounge, Milton will become one of the first college athletes “with his own NFT, consisting of an actual image of him, that is released, and people can own.” Leicht added, “That’s pretty groundbreaking for Georgia football, and involving Kendall Milton.”

A strong candidate to be one of the SEC’s top breakout players in 2022, Milton is deserving of the NFT achievement. His 457 career rushing yards are the second most among returning Georgia players, trailing only senior Kenny McIntosh (753). Along with McIntosh, Milton will enter fall camp as one of the top contenders to replace departees Zamir White and James Cook, the Bulldogs’ top two rushers for each of the last two seasons. Milton, a former five-star recruit and the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect for the 2020 class, is excited for what seems like him playing more of a significant role in 2022.

“The past two seasons have been very beneficial to me in terms of developing my game and getting myself ready for the next level of play. I’ve soaked up information and tried to turn my weaknesses into strengths,” Milton said. “Kenny [McIntosh] and I are pushing each other every day, staying after workouts, things like that to try to separate ourselves and perfect our craft. I’m excited to have a bigger role on the team this season.”

It's fitting Milton is paired with the BMW Performance Center experience. For years, he has been fond of street legal, high-performance automobiles from manufacturers like Porsche, BMW, Ferrari, and McLaren.

“From owning a Kendall Milton NFT to driving with him at the BMW Performance Center, the experience with Kendall is truly the first event of its kind. And, following this experience, there will be even more experiences for Georgia players to share,” Leicht said. “These are going to be once in a lifetime experiences for those who get to take part. Fans are going to get to see their favorite players for who they are behind the jersey and get to know them as people. They’ll be able to have a unique interaction with the athletes that so few people have had.”

Upcoming experiences to follow Milton’s include a day of golf at the Miura Golf Club with current Georgia players Ladd McConkey and Ryland Goede, as well as a hunting experience with former Bulldog standout back Keith Marshall.

“I’m so fortunate I get to take part in the player-fan experience. One of the things that attracted me to The Players’ Lounge was the ability to connect with the fans on another level,” Milton said. “Connecting with fans was something big to me—and that has been made possible for me and other Georgia players.”