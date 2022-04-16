Former UGA players providing opportunities for current Dawgs and their fans

HOMER, Ga. —Attending UGA football lettermen functions while growing up, Ty Frix came to realize the closest relationships held by his father, Mitch Frix, a snapper at Georgia in the early 1980s, were with other Bulldog lettermen—and of all ages. Notably, Ty would follow in his father’s footsteps, snapping for Georgia from 2009-2012, as would his younger brother, Trent, from 2015-2017.

“Seeing those relationships my dad had built, it made me wonder one day, ‘What if we could take that network of relationships and expand it from just Georgia players-to-Georgia players to something much more, like Georgia players-to-Bulldog fans as part of a large community?’” Frix informed UGASports on Friday at the Chimney Oaks Golf Club. “Eventually, I wanted to help build that players-to-fans network in an authentic way to allow athletes to have great relationships they could benefit from for years.”

Frix’s idea came to fruition last January when The Players’ Lounge was launched as a platform to connect current and former athletes with their respective fan bases while providing opportunities for student-athletes to monetize their individual brands via NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). The Players’ Lounge is the first NFT (non-fungible token) community envisioned by players built for both fans and players alike. The community is divided into subcategories: the DGD Mafia for Georgia players and their fans, Bayou Cat Crew (LSU), Burnt Orange Heroes (Texas), and Boom Squad (Oklahoma), to only name a few. Besides Frix and his brother, Trent, The Players’ Lounge founding group includes former Georgia football standouts Aaron Murray and Keith Marshall.

“For the community we’re building, the DGD Mafia, we got some awesome Dawg fans,” Murray said. “And, right now, we have 50-plus former and current Georgia players signed up on the platform. So, there’s the opportunity for these fans to come on our Discord and chat with the players online. They can ask them questions and get to know them—and, in person, go to the events like this here and mix with the players. A good number of former Bulldog players will be around this weekend, like Tavarres King, Knowshon Moreno, Champ Bailey, and others.”

Today’s invitational golf tournament at Chimney Oaks Golf Club opened a three-event weekend for the DGD Mafia of The Players’ Lounge. Tonight’s G-Day-Eve Welcome Party at the Silver Dollar bar in downtown Athens will be followed by tomorrow’s G-Day Tailgate at Creature Comforts Downtown Taproom and Brewery in Athens.

According to Aaron Leicht, who handles much of the marketing and public relations for The Players’ Lounge, tomorrow’s G-Day Tailgate is extended beyond members. Still, to join the DGD Mafia is a rather simple process.

“For people who aren’t members but want to join the DGD Mafia, all they have to do is go to the Marketplace and pick out a DGD NFT,” Leicht said. “And, it doesn’t matter the rarity or price of the DGD, purchasing just one of them is a digital lifetime pass connecting the individual with the community and giving them access to unique player experiences.”