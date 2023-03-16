Kendall Milton’s goals for the spring and next fall have nothing to do with yardage or how many touchdowns he may score.

Although he’s certainly capable of big numbers in both, simply staying healthy for the entire year is the senior’s biggest concern.

So far, that’s proven difficult. Although it’s never been anything particularly serious, minor knee injuries have kept the California native from making it through a season without missing a few games.

“I would say a big thing is being able to just go through the season and maintain my health I would say that's kind of one of the biggest points this offseason,” Milton said. “I've focused on rehab and things like that. I've made that a high emphasis. I want to go out there and have fun just one last ride. If I can do that, I feel the results will be on the table. I’m excited for one last ride with my brothers.”

Despite the injuries, Milton has certainly flashed when healthy.

His 592 yards were third on the team last year, but his seven yards per carry were the tops for any Bulldog running back. His eight rushing touchdowns were second among the tailbacks.

With McIntosh off to the NFL, that leaves Milton and fellow senior Daijun Edwards as the top returning rushers for the Bulldogs.

There appears to be good depth with sophomore Branson Robinson, redshirt freshman Andrew Paul, and true freshman Roderick Robinson.

Milton could have gone pro this year or even transferred to a less crowded running back room, but he stuck it out at UGA.

“I knew what I wanted by the time that I left Georgia; I knew that I wanted to get my degree from Georgia you know you put in all this work for something that you know shows power and shows you know has importance when it comes to the real world,” Milton said. “We put everything on the line, everything on the table every day, so just being able to come in and come out with a bang I'll say that's something that's super big to me.

"There were options with NIL, there were options to go somewhere else or take my chances going pro. I just felt like there was a lot more on the table when it came to finishing out here at Georgia.”