Kendall Milton takes the spotlight
Kendall Milton’s goals for the spring and next fall have nothing to do with yardage or how many touchdowns he may score.
Although he’s certainly capable of big numbers in both, simply staying healthy for the entire year is the senior’s biggest concern.
So far, that’s proven difficult. Although it’s never been anything particularly serious, minor knee injuries have kept the California native from making it through a season without missing a few games.
“I would say a big thing is being able to just go through the season and maintain my health I would say that's kind of one of the biggest points this offseason,” Milton said. “I've focused on rehab and things like that. I've made that a high emphasis. I want to go out there and have fun just one last ride. If I can do that, I feel the results will be on the table. I’m excited for one last ride with my brothers.”
Despite the injuries, Milton has certainly flashed when healthy.
His 592 yards were third on the team last year, but his seven yards per carry were the tops for any Bulldog running back. His eight rushing touchdowns were second among the tailbacks.
With McIntosh off to the NFL, that leaves Milton and fellow senior Daijun Edwards as the top returning rushers for the Bulldogs.
There appears to be good depth with sophomore Branson Robinson, redshirt freshman Andrew Paul, and true freshman Roderick Robinson.
Milton could have gone pro this year or even transferred to a less crowded running back room, but he stuck it out at UGA.
“I knew what I wanted by the time that I left Georgia; I knew that I wanted to get my degree from Georgia you know you put in all this work for something that you know shows power and shows you know has importance when it comes to the real world,” Milton said. “We put everything on the line, everything on the table every day, so just being able to come in and come out with a bang I'll say that's something that's super big to me.
"There were options with NIL, there were options to go somewhere else or take my chances going pro. I just felt like there was a lot more on the table when it came to finishing out here at Georgia.”
With Mike Bobo now the team’s new offensive coordinator, Milton said he’s excited to see what it means for Georgia’s running back room.
While he says much of the verbiage will remain the same, he’s curious about what Bobo has in mind in terms of any tweaks from previous years.
Of course, the fact that there will be a new starting quarterback for the first time in two years has Milton’s interest piqued as well.
In Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton, Milton believes the Bulldogs have three good ones.
Per sources, Beck received most of the first-team reps during Tuesday’s first day of practice, followed by Vandagriff, and Stockton.
“I'm definitely excited to play with Carson because I know he knows the offense inside and out,” Milton said. “Brock is also a very, very smart player but the one thing about Brock is those legs. They will catch you by surprise...but he also has that arm as well so you know I'm excited to see just go through the spring go through the fall just being able to see the guys battle it out.”
In his own position group, Milton’s excited to see what freshman Roderick Robinson and the redshirt Andrew Paul have to offer.
Head coach Kirby Smart revealed Tuesday that Paul will be held out of spring practice while he continues his recovery from the ACL he tore in fall camp. He is expected to be cleared for fall practice.
“I’ve been seeing a different kind of grind coming from Andrew,” Milton said. “He had a mindset to not just come back, but to come back stronger than he was before. Seeing him have that confidence and have that hunger in them it just makes me happy for him.”
Milton believes the future is bright for fellow Californian Robinson as well, despite an early battle of the bulge.
“He came in at like 240 pounds, something like that, and walking through the facility, I’m always telling him ‘hey bro you going be a fullback,'” Milton said. “But he’s going to be a great player. He can still run with his weight and he can make those cuts. He’s just like me when I came in as a running back, like you have to be able to you know get comfortable learning the schemes and learning the pass pro and learning you know the different blitzes.”