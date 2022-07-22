Kelton Smith commits to Georgia

Smith is a three-star offensive lineman from Columbus, Georgia. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle attends Carver High School in the Fountain City. It’s worth noting that Georgia running back coach Dell McGee was formerly the head coach at Carver Columbus.

Smith has frequented the Classic City during his recruitment. Leading up to this commitment announcement, Smith made unofficial visits to Athens in January, March, and April. During the January visit, Smith watched Georgia celebrate its 2021 national championship victory over Alabama. The April visit afforded Smith the opportunity to see new Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels in action during Georgia’s G-Day game.

Smith returned to Georgia for his official visit on June 10 - 12. The Bulldogs beat out eight other SEC schools and many perennial college football powers for the commitment of the large Georgia native. Texas A&M, LSU, and Florida were intently pursuing Smith.

Smith becomes the second offensive lineman to commit to Georgia in Searels’ second stint with the Dawgs. Smith joins Johnathan “Bo” Hughley and Joshua Miller in the Class of 2023 as offensive line commitments. The commitment of Smith raises UGA’s total in the current cycle to sixteen. Georgia’s team ranking in the Class of 2023 is now at No. 7.