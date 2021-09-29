Kayin Lee commits to Georgia

The University of Georgia has added another four-star prospect to its commitment list in the Class of 2023.

Kayin Lee, a cornerback from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, has announced his pledge to play between the hedges.

Lee is the second Cedar Grove Saint to commit in the span of a couple of weeks. CJ Madden, Lee’s Class of 2022 teammate, announced his commitment to Georgia on September 16.

Lee’s commitment brings Georgia’s total to six commitments in the Class of 2023. Lee is the fourth future Bulldog who hails from the Peach State. Daquayvious Sorey and Pearce Spurlin both reside in the state of Florida. However, Spurlin did live in Georgia until he was sixteen years old.

Georgia has had the opportunity to impress Lee in person twice so far in the 2021 season. Lee attended both the Clemson game in Charlotte and Georgia’s SEC home opener versus South Carolina. Georgia’s defense dazzled in both contests. Lee was also in esteemed company on the South Carolina visit with major prospects like Arch Manning, Tony Mitchell, Michael Daugherty, Justice Haynes, Reuben Owens II, and many others in town.

Lee told UGASports in an interview after the South Carolina game that Georgia’s treatment of him during the visit made him feel like a priority. Defensive back coach Jahmile Addae and defensive line coach Tray Scott both spoke with Lee before the Dawgs kicked off. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning also did a lot of the groundwork in Lee’s recruitment as Lee ate lunch with and visited with Lanning when Georgia was courting CJ Madden on one of his visits this summer.

Overall, Georgia is getting another physical and fast defensive back with tremendous ball skills. Right on par with the talent that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have brought in over the last several recruiting classes.



