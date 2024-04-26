Kamari Lassiter is headed to Houston as the Texans took the former Georgia cornerback with the 42nd overall picks in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

He becomes the fourth Bulldog taken so far during the three-day event, joining Thursday’s first-round picks Brock Bowers (13th overall, Las Vegas) and Amarius Mims (18th overall, Cincinnati) and Friday’s second-round selections of Ladd McConkey.

A three-year standout for the Bulldogs, Lassiter earned second-team All-SEC honors for Georgia, leading the team in pass breakups with eight.

Lassiter also earned great favor with teammates and fans when he elected to play in the Orange Bowl for Georgia, a game won by the Bulldogs over Florida State, 63-3.

He started 29 games over his Georgia career.

NFL.com Analysis: Spunky but slender with the mentality to sift through the highs and lows that come with the position. Lassiter has the athleticism and dog to play press-man coverage and all forms of zone. His instincts and play recognition are getting better to help shadow routes and pester catch points, but he hasn’t yet flashed as a corner looking to play the football and flip the field. Lassiter could see flags early in his career, as he struggles to keep up with deep throws and doesn't always trust his technique. He’s physical and well-coached with the potential to play as a nickel back or roving safety.