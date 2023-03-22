Kamari Lassiter got old in a hurry.

At this time last year, he found himself competing for a starting corner spot opposite Kelee Ringo. This spring it's his turn to hold the incumbent spot as names such as Daylen Everette, Nyland Green, and others battle for the second corner position.

"When you really think about it, it’s kind of crazy," Lassiter said. "It just feels like yesterday I was coming in and I was a new guy on the block, just learning. Now I’m going into my third year. We’ve got some younger guys that are looking up to us to lead the way. It’s kind of crazy."

Lassiter said his biggest areas of growth have come on the mental side of his game. He feels he's better prepared mentally for the day-by-day grind that is being a player at Georgia.

In a 2023 secondary that will replace both Ringo and Chris Smith, the mentality of Lassiter and the other returnees will be even more critical.

"Really just approaching every day the same way with the same motivation, the same tenacity that you did your first day whenever you were trying to get a starting spot," Lassiter said. "Just trying to bring young guys along. Everybody’s going to make mistakes, but it’s how you learn from those mistakes and don’t make the same mistake twice."

The seeds of a successful 2023 defensive backfield have already been planted.

Lassiter said the group gained experience working together throughout the 2022 season. More chemistry developed during the team runs and workouts that preceded this year's spring practice.

"You get to learn the most about people whenever all of y’all are tired, whenever you’re all suffering together and running hard," Lassiter said. "Guys get to gel at those times, when everything goes wrong. That’s whenever you want to be connected the most."

Lassiter is trying to better his own game this spring. But he's also tasked with helping fill the leadership void left behind by Ringo and Smith.

That takes several different forms. Lassiter is trying to help the younger players pick up the nuances of the defensive playbook. When he goes to watch extra film, he tries to bring others with him. During walkthroughs, Lassiter is there as an extra teacher for players such as AJ Harris and Justyn Rhett.

Lassiter's two years at Georgia have resulted in two national championship rings on his fingers. He figures to play a huge role this fall as the Bulldogs look to three-peat.

If you had told Lassiter that three years ago, back when he played his high school football in the shadow of Nick Saban's behemoth in Tuscaloosa, he might have called you crazy.

"Back then, there’s no telling what I would have said," Lassiter said. "I would have been like, wherever the rings are at, that’s where I’m going."