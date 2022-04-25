Justyn Rhett commits to Georgia
Georgia has landed Class of 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett.
A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Rivals100 prospect Rhett originally committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Rhett announced his pledge to Notre Dame back on December 11, 2021.
That commitment came eight days into the Marcus Freeman era. While excited about the commitment, Rhett remained open to visits elsewhere. The Georgia coaching staff remained in touch and a visit to Athens for G-Day weekend was announced in mid-March.
New Georgia defensive back coach Fran Brown and defensive-minded head coach Kirby Smart made the most of their opportunity to host Rhett. Before the annual UGA spring game concluded, Rhett had publicly backed off his commitment to the Irish.
Rhett joins Marcus Washington Jr. as defensive backs committed to Georgia in the Class of 2023. Rhett is the ninth overall commitment for Georgia in the class, and the sixth four-star recruit. Georgia continues to pull in talented prospects from out west. The Bulldogs landed Darnell Washington out of Las Vegas as well in the Class of 2020, and Brock Bowers out of Napa, California in the Class of 2021.