Guard Justin Hill became the second Bulldog to announce his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

He joins Jalen DeLoach, who entered the portal earlier today.

A native of Houston, Hill spent the last two seasons with the Bulldogs, last year averaging 9.5 points per game.

Hill played in all 37 games for the Bulldogs, with three starts.

In his first season in Athens, Hill started 10 of Georgia’s 10 games, averaging 8.6 points, and 2.9 assists for Georgia.