Although most of the team is once again brand new, returning guard Justin Hill believes this version of the Georgia basketball team is already a step ahead of its position a season ago.

The team’s recent trip to Italy obviously helped.

Not only did the Bulldogs have a chance to play some basketball, but the opportunity to bond and get to know each other away from the court has Hill feeling a different set of expectations heading into the start of the upcoming campaign.

"Just seeing growth from last year, you know? Just going out, being more connected, and playing team ball and more likely having fun,” Hill said. “We’re looking forward to just having fun with each other while getting wins at the same time."

Hill will obviously be playing a big role.

After averaging just over seven points in non-conference play, Hill upped his average to just under 10 in SEC play, which included seven starts in conference play.

Head coach Mike White said he’s counting on Hill contributing off the court as well as on.

“Justin’s grown,” White said “He's been more consistent daily in practice. He's strung together a bunch of good practices, learned how to pick his spots, and when to be vocal and when to lead by example."

Hill joked he hasn’t had to do a lot of “leading” as far as Georgia’s freshmen are concerned.

The group’s maturity has been noted in several conversations with White and other players. Hill agreed.

“Like, they're freshmen, but they already act like seniors. I like what I've seen,” Hill said. “They're learning from me, and I'm learning from them also. It's going to be a fun year."

Fellow guard Silas Demary Jr. has certainly caught his eye.

"Silas is a very good playmaking guard. He shoots when he needs to shoot. he passes when he needs to pass,” Hill said. “He really doesn't turn the ball over, and he defends. I'm very excited to play with him."

Hill likes what he sees from Blue Cain, too.

"A scorer, a shooter. He scores a lot, but he's unselfish at the same time. He really doesn't let anything faze him,” Hill said. “Sometimes we think he shot a good shot, and he thinks he shot a bad one. He'll be like, 'My bad' or something. We're like, 'Nah, you're good! You're good! Keep shooting.' I can't wait to play with him."

Hill said the energy he’s seen in practice also has him optimistic about the season that’s to come.

"Practice, it's been very competitive. Like, emotions can be shown sometimes,” Hill said. “It just shows how bad people want to win. When we control those emotions, I think we're going to be very good."