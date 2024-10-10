Justin Abson looks to block out the competition

Newcomer Justin Abson could not be any happier to be a Georgia Bulldog.

However, following the aftermath of Hurricane Helena, his thoughts were with his former school and teammates at Appalachian State.

Remnants of the storm created havoc in the mountain community of Boone, North Carolina. Abson understandably was quite concerned.

Fortunately, everyone’s doing OK.

“Yeah, I talked to the coaching staff and some of my former teammates, they're all good,” Abson said. “They all lost some power and water for a few days. But other than that, they're good.”

Abson also made it a point to check on former teammate Jordan Marsh, who transferred from Appalachian State to UNC-Asheville.

“Just what they're going through, I'm praying for them. But he's doing good,” Abson said. “He was able to go home to Charlotte before all that happened, so. It's been pretty tough, but they're able to get back on their feet.”

At 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds, Abson is another important piece that appears to be a vastly improved front line for the Bulldogs.

His proficiency is blocking shots.

In two years at Appalachian State, Abson blocked 166 shots (2.5) per game, including his sophomore season which saw him rank 5th national with 2.8 per game.

By comparison, Georgia’s leading shot blocker was Frank Anselem who topped the Bulldogs with 20. Abson blocked 96 last season for the Mountaineers.

“My high school coach, Casey Wohlleb, said my defensive ability is going keep me on the floor in college,” Abson said. “So, I just wanted to do something different, because everybody can score the ball.”

Abson can do that, too.

At Appalachian State, Abson’s .613 shooting percentage was good enough for third highest on the team.

“They just want me to be able to protect the rim, back a little bit, and just score when I’m in position to,” said Abson. “Protecting the rim was a big emphasis for Coach (Mike) White when he called me after I went in the portal. That was one of the first things he said to me.”

White believes Abson will help the Bulldogs in multiple ways.

“He’s a really quick thinker very good passer,” White said. “He’s got instincts defensively, and timing defensively with blocking shots. He can do it with either hand so he’s kind of got a unique ability there.”

Adding blocked shots as an improved dimension to this year’s teams helps in different ways.

“It’s important because it’s a momentum play,” said Abson, who knows despite his prior success, he’s going to need to step up his game playing in the physically challenging SEC.

“The Sunbelt, it's a pretty physical league,” Abson said. “But just going to the SEC, and seeing it every day in practice, the physicality is way different.”

Abson is ready to show that he can take the next step.

“When I went in the portal, the conference didn’t matter, but I wanted to find the best spots to help me play professional basketball,” Abson said. “I think Georgia is going to prepare me the best for it.”