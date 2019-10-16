For Alpharetta junior Jaden Slocum is picking up more offers and interest from colleges each week.

Slocum, a three-star safety for the Raiders, received his first scholarship offer from Pittsburgh back in May. Now, he has offers steadily coming in from some of the biggest conferences in the country.

Among the SEC, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee have already offered Slocum, and he has visited the Bulldogs on five different occasions. During one of those trips, he impressed at this year’s annual UGA 7-on-7 tournament and a scholarship offer came soon after.