THE LATEST: A class-of-2021 prospect, Katravis Geter has plenty of time to sort things out. So when the three-star running back talks about his offer lists and the current schools that stand out, everything is subject to change. That doesn’t stop the Miami-based star for discussing his recruitment, however, as he outlines some of the programs of note below.





IN HIS WORDS





ON WHICH SCHOOLS STAND OUT:

"I’m feeling all my offers, but standing out is Georgia, UCF, Florida and South Carolina. All of them show real love. I like them all."





ON PAST CAMPUS VISITS:

I’ve been to Georgia a few times and liked it there. I’ve been South Carolina and been to UCF too.





ON HIS VISITS TO UGA:

"It feels like home. I feel the love up there. They want to play me at running back, so I like that. They always have good running backs."





ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH UGA COACHES:

"They are all laid back and cool. It’s easy to like all of the., so you can tell why they’re so good."





ON SOUTH CAROLINA:

"Up there, I really like the weight program. I like the strength coach and the running backs coach a lot. They are both cool guys. I liked the weight room a lot."





ON UCF:

"I like how close it is, you know? I like the idea of my parents being able to come watch me play all the time. It’s a great program."





ON OFFERS HE WANTS

Clemson and Miami for sure. Those are the two. Clemson because of who they are and how great it is there and Miami because that’s the hometown school. That;’s who I grew up watching and liking.



