Only a freshman in high school, Julian Lewis has already been to over a handful of Georgia home and neutral site games as a priority recruit. The Class of 2026 quarterback is highly coveted, and for good reason. Lewis has led his Carrollton Trojans team to a perfect 10 - 0 record as the full-time starter in his first season at the varsity level.

Georgia made sure to request the presence of Lewis for its big home game against Tennessee last weekend.