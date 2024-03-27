Julian Humphrey wanted to be around his people.

The Georgia corner, originally from Texas, didn't always have his friends and family there to greet him after every Georgia game. When he went home in January after Georgia's Orange Bowl win, Humphrey felt at home surrounded by those closest to him.

That feeling inspired Humphrey to declare his intention to enter the transfer portal. But soon, Humphrey chose to stick around his people who are clad in red and black.

"I talked to Kirby (Smart) and (Will) Muschamp and Coach Donte (Williams), and they were saying this is a big year for me, this could be my year to come out and have a good year," Humphrey said. "I thought about it, and I wanted to be developed rather than just be down there for one year to say I'm close to my family. I stuck it out here because the development part is one of a kind compared to other schools."

The training and development at Georgia were at the heart of Humphrey's ultimate decision to return. It outweighed both the desire to be closer to family and the potential NIL payday a transfer could provide.

"Why leave the best school that can give you everything you need to get to the next level?" Humphrey said. "Just to leave because a few bucks from another school that they can offer me. I was just like, it's important for me to stay here and get the development."

Humphrey's return is a major boost for a Georgia secondary looking to replace cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Lassiter battled injury off and on throughout last season. That opened up more reps for Humphrey, who took advantage of the opportunity.

"He did a great job. He worked hard. He picked things up," Smart said. "He had to increase his toughness. He’s always been able to run. He’s always been able to cover. His issues came from knowing exactly what to do when people motion, things change. I thought last year he did a great job of that, picked all of that."

Smart called last fall's Missouri game a breakout for Humphrey. Utilizing Lassiter at star against the Tigers led to more action at corner for Humphrey, who locked in throughout the week of practice and played well in a Georgia win.

An injury against Ole Miss the next week ended Humphrey's season. But he said he's healthy and ready to roll this spring.

After his flirtation with the portal, Humphrey is now once again surrounded by his Georgia teammates. He mentioned fellow out of state defensive backs such as Daylen Everette, JaCorey Thomas, and Daniel Harris as players he has leaned on over his first couple of seasons in Athens.

Now, Humphrey is focused on this year in Athens and developing into the best player he can be.

"Georgia gets you ready for the NFL, and it's been proven," Humphrey said. "I want to be a part of that."