Just one day after saying he was entering his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, cornerback Julian Humphrey has changed his mind.

UGASports confirmed the news through multiple sources that the redshirt freshman will stay a Bulldog after all. The story was first reported by on3.

That’s good news for the Bulldogs, after already losing A.J. Harris, and Nyland Green to the portal, along with Kamari Lassiter’s decision to to turn pro.