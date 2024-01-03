Julian Humphrey changes mind, will stay at Georgia
Just one day after saying he was entering his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, cornerback Julian Humphrey has changed his mind.
UGASports confirmed the news through multiple sources that the redshirt freshman will stay a Bulldog after all. The story was first reported by on3.
That’s good news for the Bulldogs, after already losing A.J. Harris, and Nyland Green to the portal, along with Kamari Lassiter’s decision to to turn pro.
A native of Webster, Texas, Humphrey was a former five-star performer, playing in just three games as a true freshman.
This year, Humphrey played in nine games before suffering an injury to his shoulder against Ole Miss. He did not play the rest of the year.
He made 11 tackles with one pass breakup.
With Humphrey’s return, Georgia is back to having four scholarship returnees at cornerback, along with Daylen Everette, Daniel Harris. and Chris Peal.
Other help is on the way.
The Bulldogs also have a trio of incoming freshmen- Ellis Robinson, Demello Jones, and Ondre Evans.- each of whom is scheduled to play corner.